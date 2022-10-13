More tsunami warning sirens to be installed

[File Photo]

Twenty six new sirens are planned for installation, extending from the Suva peninsula towards the Western side of Viti Levu to Rakiraki Nasamila District School in Tailevu, and Lautoka City.

Meteorological Services Minister Jone Usamate says Fiji has 13 Tsunami sirens installed along the Suva peninsula.

He says water level sensors and rain gauges are installed in strategic areas which trigger alarms to indicate flood alerts to vulnerable communities.

“The Fijian Government is committed to ensure that the future generations of Fijians are protected. Risk landscape is shifting beneath our feet and as disaster authorities, we have a critical responsibility to improve our national response architecture to meet worsening threats and make responses more standardized and available response capabilities, more predictable and dependable.”

Usamate says the government has put in place initiatives aimed at enhancing early warning systems to promote better preparedness and rapid response.

The minister adds that the government is working with its development partners on developing people-centered early warning systems and preparedness that can enable early action to minimize the harm to people, assets, and livelihoods.