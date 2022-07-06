Receiving Order made against lawyer

[File Photo]

The Lautoka Magistrates Court has this morning made a Receiving Order against Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh.

The Receiving Order was a result of bankruptcy proceedings instituted against Singh who had failed to comply with orders of the Civil High Court made in July of 2020.

The High Court had ordered Singh to remove the defamatory article titled “Regime Dirty Politics” from his Facebook page, write a public retraction and apology to the Prime Minister and the Attorney General in prominent print and pay $120,000 in damages together with interest and costs.

This morning Lautoka Magistrate Seinikavika Jiuta heard that since the time of the High Court Orders being delivered, Singh had not satisfied the judgment sum.

The Magistrate then made the Receiving Order against Singh pursuant to the Bankruptcy Act.