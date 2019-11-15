More trees planted as Naiqamu ends North tour

Minister for Forestry today ends his two week tour in the Northern Division promoting and creating awareness on government’s 30 million trees in 15 years initiative.

In the two weeks, Osea Naiqamu visited 14 villages in the districts of Udu, Tawake, Dogotuki, Wairiki and Labasa in the Macuata Province.

And with the assistance of the communities, 100 varieties of trees were planted in each village.

Naiqamu says during the tour he has seen firsthand coastal erosion, village relocations, disappearance of popular birds and the failure of trees to bear fruits as a direct result of climate change.

He says climate change has the power to change the way we live and we have a very short time to turn things around or else we will all die.

Fiji made the commitment to plant 30 million trees in 15 years at the UN Climate Summit in New York last year.