More trader awareness to combat unethical business practices

A surge has been recorded in cases of overcharging, price gouging, failure to issue receipts and selling expired food items by traders.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission chief executive Joel Abraham says despite various warnings, traders are still engaging in unethical business practices.

Abraham says these unethical practices were discovered during their over 1, 000 inspections of supermarkets and shops.

“We will be liaising with the chamber of commerce and well as the Employers Federation to ensure that we can get the messaging across. Now, these traders have all been visited previously. They are aware of the FCCC act and if they breach than we have said it previously, we say it again there is a zero-tolerance on this.”

Over seventy-three traders are now under investigation for ripping off Fijians.