More trade discussions to take place

The Fiji Forward series round-table discussion about promoting economic recovery is aimed at improving trade mission with the United States and other countries.

The Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya says the COVID-19 crisis has affected the way we normally do trade and this will need to be revised.

US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella says certain states in the US have expressed interest in exploring trade opportunity in Fiji.

Rules of business are bound to change and Koya says discussion are ongoing with some states in the US on how best to move forward.

“For us the rules may change in terms of how we are doing business overseas and rules for trade change depending on what opportunities will be availed to us and the diversification that’s required for us to take us back to where we want to.”

Koya says Fiji’s National carrier will also be part of the trade discussion to ensure consistent exchange between the two countries.

“It’s a three way discussion Fiji Airways will also be a part of it. It’s growing. As you know that it fell flat but fortunately for us some of who have been exporting out continued because Fiji Airways was flying cargo flight and because it opens up, it’s actually good for Fiji.”

The Trade Minister says more open discussions will take place soon with bilateral partners to identify ways of improving trade between Fiji and other nations and help get our economy back on track.