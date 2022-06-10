More to do on gender equality: Puna

Secretary General of the Pacific Island Forum, Henry Puna. [Source: File Photo]

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat’s independent review findings on the Pacific Leaders’ Gender Equality Declaration in 2021 reveal that there is much work to do on gender equality at the national and regional levels.

This was highlighted by the Secretary General of the Pacific Island Forum, Henry Puna, at the inaugural Pacific Island Forum Women Leaders meeting in Suva yesterday.

He adds that there is a need for a better alignment of all gender equality-related actions.

“The independent review also highlights the need for strong governance and oversight mechanisms that can support progress on gender equality and be a coendured for shared learning.”

Puna says they are now re-vitalizing the Declaration to ensure it caters to all Pacific women and girls in all their diversity.

He adds that the revitalizing of the Declaration is timely as they are also finalizing the 2050 strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent that represents the region’s collective action approach, which includes gender issues.