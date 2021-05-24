More to be questioned for alleged brawl

More people are expected to be brought in for questioning with regards to yesterday’s brawl at Jittu Estate in Suva.

According to the Police, three teenagers were taken in for allegedly assaulting a 25-year old man following the deployment of the officers from the Police Special Response Unit and the Southern Division.

A separate investigation is being carried out as the brawl allegedly started from a social gathering of youths who were in a drinking party.

The fact that the street brawl resulted from an illegal gathering is worrying for police as it could have been avoided if steps were taken to disperse those drinking, or the matter was reported to Police earlier as social gatherings are prohibited.



Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, says the brawl also threatens current containment efforts.

Tudravu is urging community leaders to get more involved in assisting not only the Police but other stakeholders during this time.

He says community leaders can assist by positively influencing members of their community to do the right thing.

The Acting COMPOL says police cannot be everywhere which is why they are relying on community leaders and members of the public to be responsible and take ownership of their safety and actions.