More than just development cooperation: French Ambassador

French Ambassador to Fiji, Jean-Francois Fitou says there is a need to continually give back where they can as members of the community.

Ambassador Fitou says other than the formal assistance through aid and development cooperation, there’s also avenues for more assistance for grassroots communities to be directly assisted.

Handing over hundreds of military relief food packs, the Ambassador told FBC News that this is simply about offering any help where and when they can.

“Providing things for the grassroots, for the community, for the people we live with on a daily basis. Of course there are money channeled to government through official channel through official channels which is very good, to support the functioning of the State of Fiji which is helping its own citizen.”

Earlier in the week, the French government handed over 500 relief food packs to three organizations which included the Salvation Army as well as two non-governmental organizations, Being Helping Hands Fiji and International Needs Fiji.