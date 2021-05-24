Home

News

More than 9,000 assisted

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 18, 2022 10:50 am

More than 9,000 families have been assisted under the Fijian government’s Care and Protection Allowance since August last year.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar says the Allowance is a social protection scheme specifically targeted at assisting poor and vulnerable children through monthly cash allowances and food vouchers.

The beneficiaries include children living in single-headed households, children with elderly caregivers, children with disabilities and children in residential care homes.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar [Source: Fijian Government]

Akbar says the Ministry is pleased that the Government’s budget for 2021-2022 continues to support the existing social protection programs and schemes.

The budget allocation for the Care and Protection Allowance is $12.3 million for this fiscal year.

