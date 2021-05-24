More than 9,000 assisted

More than 9,000 families have been assisted under the Fijian government’s Care and Protection Allowance since August last year.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar says the Allowance is a social protection scheme specifically targeted at assisting poor and vulnerable children through monthly cash allowances and food vouchers.

The beneficiaries include children living in single-headed households, children with elderly caregivers, children with disabilities and children in residential care homes.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar [Source: Fijian Government]

Akbar says the Ministry is pleased that the Government’s budget for 2021-2022 continues to support the existing social protection programs and schemes.

The budget allocation for the Care and Protection Allowance is $12.3 million for this fiscal year.