More than 800 licensed lawyers in Fiji

There are 894 lawyers with valid practicing certificates in Fiji.

This was highlighted by the Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum during the Fiji Law Society Convention at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa.

Sayed Khaiyum says out of the 894 lawyers, 101 are currently unemployed.

According to the AG, about 137 lawyers work in independent institutions, 71 in government, another 71 in statutory organizations, 425 lawyers in private practice and 68 in corporate organizations.

He says it’s also interesting to note that there are more lawyers joining corporate organizations.

135 practitioners run their own firms while 329 don’t have the experience to be a sole principal yet.

He says with 161 law firms in Fiji, it is shocking that only 14 have websites in this digital age.