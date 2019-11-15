More than 70,000 Fijians have downloaded CareFiji App

71, 717 Fijians have downloaded the CareFiji App to date.

This was highlighted by Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while providing an update on the contact tracing app in parliament.

Sayed-Khaiyum is hopeful more people will download the CareFiji app.

The Economy Minister says the government seeks help from all members of parliament to ensure more Fijians download the app.

He adds this will not only give security to Fijians but also be able to tell the rest of the world that Fiji is a safe place to come to.

“The Honorable Prime Minister was just showing me an article that’s just come out. It lists about 15 places in the world where it is safe to travel given COVID-19. Fiji, I am glad to say under this particular survey, its saying is number one. Now we need to capitalize on this. It will be great if we can stand up and say, “Look guys we’ve got a 40 percent download its safe come to Fiji”.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the App is built using the very same technology as Singapore and Australia and notifies users if they are exposed to the coronavirus.

The app uses Bluetooth technology to make contact tracing much faster and accurate.