More than 700 children to benefit from book drive

More than 700 Nasinu Gospel Primary School students will benefit from the donation of books given to the school this week.

RC Manubhai Group together with the Rotary Club of Suva East coordinated a Book Drive for the students of Nasinu Gospel Primary School.

The school does not have a library to start with and has a very small book corner.

The Rotary Club of Suva East in conjunction with Rotary Club of Awapuni in New Zealand started this book drive to handpick books based on Fiji requirements and RC Manubhai supported with shipment to make this possible.

The Rotary Clubs and RC Manubhai pledge to continue to bring in books until they have enough resources for the School.

The school has more than 700 children who attend kindergarten, lower primary and upper primary levels.