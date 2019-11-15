More than 70 percent experience abuse as transgender

Seventy percent of transgender women experienced some form of violence, whether physical, sexual, or psychological, upon the disclosure of their status as transgender.

This was revealed in research by Haus of Khameleon, titled ‘Every Breath a Transgender Women Takes is an Act of Revolution: Fighting for Intersectional Justice in Fiji.

Yesterday marked Transgender Day of Remembrance and according to Haus of Khameleon Fiji’s Transgender and Gender Non-conforming community must always be protected, even during the pandemic and the current tropical cyclone season for Fiji.

Director of Haus of Khameleon Miki Wali says everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics have a right to equal access to opportunities, services and their safety including access to justice, education and health services.

Wali says they will continue the work on defending their human rights, freedom and justice every day and that hatred will never defeat transgender people nor will it erase them.

According to their research, relatives were the most common perpetrators of violence upon transgender women at the time of disclosure of their gender identity.

Furthermore, the research says 63% of transgender women have experienced physical violence, 36.8% have experienced sexual violence, and 73.7% have experienced emotional or verbal abuse since coming out as transgender.