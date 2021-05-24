More than 6000 names removed from Voter List

The Fijian Elections Office has so far confirmed 658,310 voters for the next General Election.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the FEO carried out two rounds of Voter List verification with District Advisory Councillors and Turaga ni Koros.

Following this, the FEO identified 6,920 voters who have either died or are no longer eligible to vote.

Article continues after advertisement

These names have been removed from the Voter List.



Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem

Saneem says by the time registrations close, there are likely to be around 670,000 people eligible to vote in the election.

“There will be more fluctuations to the number of voters as we continue to remove persons who are deceased from the Voter List or persons who no longer qualify as voters – and at the same time continue to add new registrations to the Voter List”.

The Fijian Elections Office is conducting a nationwide voter registration exercise this weekend.

Teams based in major urban centres as well as visit the rural and maritime zones.

Staff from the Births, Deaths and Marriages Office will also be on hand to assist with name changes and access to birth certificates.

Fijians will be able to change their voter details and obtain new VoterCards, or register as first time voters.