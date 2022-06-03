More than $60 million disbursed by TSLS

[Photo Supplied]

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service is yet to pay $43.2 million in tuition fees to tertiary institutions around the country.

TSLS Chief Executive, Dr Hasmukh Lal says a sum of $60.8 million has already been paid out as tuition and allowances for Semester 1.

Lal says TSLS will continue to do payouts once they receive the invoices from the universities.

Article continues after advertisement

He says TSLS is sponsoring 3602 students this Semester and 518 students are on scholarships while 3084 are on the loans scheme.

“We have got 5174 students at USP, 6781 students at FNU, 934 at University of Fiji, 274 students at Sangam Institute of Technology, 54 students at Corpus Christi and 97 students at Fulton College.”

Lal adds that in total, TSLS is funding the tertiary education of 13,340 students and 9712 are continuing students.