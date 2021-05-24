More than 55,000 students to receive sanitary pads

55,025 female students between Year 7 to Year 12 will be provided with sanitary pads once schools reopen.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar, says students will receive monthly vouchers to buy their preferred pads from authorized vendors which will be determined through a tender process.

Akbar says, girls in urban and peri-urban areas have greater access to facilities and services and those in rural and maritime areas will be assisted with monthly vouchers through their schools.

She says a lack of knowledge and facilities in many marginalized communities negatively impact the education of girls and their ability to stay in schools.

“It is not just distributing sanitary pads to our girl child. It is about addressing the issue of education around menstrual hygiene, education for both boys and girls, respect and be sensitive towards girls reproductive health and general well-being and addressing issues such as teenage pregnancy. We would like to see all our girls empowered and better manage their health and hygiene during this time.”

$1.5m has been allocated to purchase sanitary pads for female students.