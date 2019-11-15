More than 5000 Fijians have gone through quarantine

More than 5000 Fijians have gone through our border quarantine process since it started in March.

With four months left for the year to end, Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says more Fijians are expected to enter our borders.

He adds Fiji continues to receive repatriation flights and no one is exempted from the quarantine procedures.

“We have a duty of care. Because they are our people and we have to be ready for the fact that if we do have somebody with COVID-19 and is a border quarantine case then we will have the mechanism in place to be able to look after them well.”

It’s been more than 100 days since Fiji last recorded a COVID-19 community transmission case and the Ministry hopes to maintain this.

So far, Fiji has recorded two border quarantine deaths related to the coronavirus.