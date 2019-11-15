More than 500 farmers have signed up with AMA

More than 520 farmers have signed up with the Fiji Agro-Marketing Authority.

Chief Executive, Alvin Sharma says since the launch of the contract farming exercise in May they have received a lot of positive response.

Sharma says they now have multiple clusters with another 200 farmers from the Northern division expected to sign up with them in a few weeks’ time.

He says the programe is attracting a lot of interest with AMA now aiming to expand their sale of fish as well.

“AMA team just in the last two days has been visiting Kadavu as part of our scoping trip so they found a good supply of root crops and fish. For which we will have a follow up trip to Kadavu in a fortnight’s time whereby our buying team will be going to buy. So we are also in talks with the Ministry of Fisheries in how we can best buy fish from places like Yasawa. Lomaiviti and the Lau group.”

The CEO says at the moment AMA is focused on increasing production of targeted products.

He adds they are also looking at adding more retail line to their program.