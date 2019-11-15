More than 500 domestic violence calls received: FWCC

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has received more than 500 calls from victims of domestic violence in the first half of this year.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says although the number of calls is not as high compared to the lockdown, the continuous reports continue to be of major concern.

Ali says the pandemic has proven to be dangerous for women, as job losses have led to family tensions and disputes.

“There is more pressure on her, there is pressure on him if he has lost his job he can’t provide for his family so all that is a very lethal mix for all women and that is why we have seen such a spike in domestic violence cases and calls that have come through and so on”

The Ministry of Women has so far registered 1,545 cases of assault against women through the National Domestic Violence Helpline 1560.