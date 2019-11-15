More than $4m allocated for Agriculture Census

The 2020 Agriculture Census will be the most comprehensive to date covering four sub sectors of agriculture.

This will include crops and that of sugar cane, livestock, fisheries and forests.

Agriculture Minister, Dr. Mahendra Reddy has also highlighted that the full coverage area will include the rural area, part of per-urban areas and selected urban villages.

As such, the budget allocation for this national exercise is the highest it’s ever been.

“Government through a Cabinet Approval allowed for the implementation of the 2020 Agriculture Census with the total budget of FJ$4.5m. This approval spearheaded the preparation for the 2020 Agriculture Census with the aim of successfully achieving its immediate objectives, establishing baseline data base on the structure of Fiji’s Agriculture Sector and provide a frame for future agriculture census and surveys.”

In addition, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization will be assisting the Ministry with technical assistance during the census.

More than 400 enumerators have also be tasked to assist in the exercise which includes for the first time Fijians outside of the ministries involved.