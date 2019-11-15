News
More than $494,000 paid out to injured workers
September 2, 2020 12:34 pm
More than $494,000 compensation was paid out to injured workers and dependents of deceased workers today.
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama handed out the cheques to the families.
Bainimarama says$ 1.2m has been allocated for compensation in this financial year.
He also highlighted that in the last 5 years they have paid out $8.75m in compensation.