News

More than $40m paid by ACCF

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected]

December 12, 2022 5:50 am

[Photo: Supplied]

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has paid out more than $40 million to victims and families of motor vehicle, employment, and school accidents.

This has been paid since the introduction of the no-fault compensation scheme pursuant to the Accident Compensation Act 2017 and Regulations, which came into force in January 2018.

ACCF Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar, says approximately 80% of the $40 million would not have been paid if the applications for compensation were made prior to the introduction of the Accident Compensation Scheme.

Family members no longer have to establish fault or pursue costly and protracted legal claims for compensation.

The scheme also removes a number of unreasonable exclusions that existed under the old law.

Akbar says it is now far easier to receive compensation for motor vehicle, employment, and school accidents, and there is no application fee.

 

