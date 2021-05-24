More than 4,000 Fijians still in evacuation centers

148 evacuation centers remain open with more than 4,000 Fijians occupying them.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says the majority of the centers are in the Western Division followed by the Central and Northern Divisions.

Seruiratu has also praised the efforts put in by teams who are currently on the ground conducting assessments and distributing food rations.

“Those in the evacuation centers have been provided with rations to sustain them and help them in doing minor works so that they can get back to normal life immediately. We are concentrating again on liaising with other stakeholders on returning evacuees safely to their communities.”

The Minister says roughly they would have distributed around 1,000 food packs to those affected by flooding.

He also thanked other stakeholders for providing rations over the past few days as the main effort is to assist as many Fijians as possible.

They are also yet to get a report on the initial damage assessment of the Tropical Disturbance.