Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

More than 40 tenants affected by the Nausori Runway expansion

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 27, 2020 12:35 pm

More than 40 iTaukei Land Trust Board tenants were affected by the Nausori Runway expansion.

While making the second phase of the compensation payout yesterday, Land Minister Jone Usamate said they are working to ensure that all the affected tenants get a payout.

Some tenants have had to give up their entire lease, while others have lost a portion of the land.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Ministry of Land and Mineral Resources will continue to work in collaboration with the rest of the tenants and other stakeholders like TLTB and Airports Fiji Limited in finalizing Land Acquisition matters for the 3rd and final Stage of this project and ensure everyone is fairly compensated for giving their land for this Project.”

The first compensation payout of $663,700 was made to 13 tenants with the second payment seeing tenants equally share $620,000 yesterday.

The multi-million dollar project initially began in 2013 to extend the runway length and width.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.