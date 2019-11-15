More than 40 tenants affected by the Nausori Runway expansion

More than 40 iTaukei Land Trust Board tenants were affected by the Nausori Runway expansion.

While making the second phase of the compensation payout yesterday, Land Minister Jone Usamate said they are working to ensure that all the affected tenants get a payout.

Some tenants have had to give up their entire lease, while others have lost a portion of the land.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Ministry of Land and Mineral Resources will continue to work in collaboration with the rest of the tenants and other stakeholders like TLTB and Airports Fiji Limited in finalizing Land Acquisition matters for the 3rd and final Stage of this project and ensure everyone is fairly compensated for giving their land for this Project.”

Grateful to officiate at the Stage Two compensation payment for the land acquired for Nausori Airport Extension. Today $620k is handed out benefiting a total of 9 affected leasing tenants and their families. Wish to acknowledge gesture shown by these families. pic.twitter.com/0UJ4JuR1Ie — Jone Usamate (@JoneUsamate) June 26, 2020

The first compensation payout of $663,700 was made to 13 tenants with the second payment seeing tenants equally share $620,000 yesterday.

The multi-million dollar project initially began in 2013 to extend the runway length and width.