More than 40 communities to be relocated

More than 40 communities have been earmarked for relocation due to sea-level rise, saltwater intrusion and other water-related hazards.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in addressing the high-level ministerial event on Adaptation and Resilience says they have already relocated six vulnerable Fijian communities to high ground.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Climate Relocation and Displaced Peoples Trust is designed to harness multilateral support to bring security to these communities.

He adds other coastal areas in Fiji are being fortified with nature-based eco-walls of mangroves, vetiver grass and boulders to protect from coastal erosion.

The Attorney General says they are piloting a Parametric Climate and Disaster Risk Micro-insurance Product which we hope can be scaled up in Fiji and to other small island developing states.

Sayed-Khaiyum participated in a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate convened by the United States Government and facilitated by the United States Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.