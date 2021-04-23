Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Security tightens in Suva City|Over 45,000 COVID tests conducted|Screening continues in Cunningham|19 active COVID-19 cases|Restricted movement from today|Nationwide lockdown a real possibility|No mask no ride on public transport|More screenings from funeral super spreader|No new case as Fiji continues to fight COVID-19|COVID-19 vaccination program to begin next week|Driver identified, hunt on for other passengers|Minimal to no bus services for Sunday|No entry without masks says SCC|Businesses not enforcing masks will be closed|Some West businesses taking drastic steps|Restricted movement in Viti Levu from tomorrow|COVID-19 testing ramped up|Capital city enforces strict measures|Ministry notes increase in export volume|Hundreds quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19|Cunningham family slept in Nasomo village|Workers in confinement areas to liaise with employers |Continue to expect more cases: Health Ministry|No national lockdown says Dr Fong|Samples collected from funeral attendees|
Full Coverage

News

More than 40 communities to be relocated

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 24, 2021 10:57 am
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [top, right] while addressing the high-level ministerial event on Adaptation and Resilience [Source: Twitter]

More than 40 communities have been earmarked for relocation due to sea-level rise, saltwater intrusion and other water-related hazards.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in addressing the high-level ministerial event on Adaptation and Resilience says they have already relocated six vulnerable Fijian communities to high ground.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Climate Relocation and Displaced Peoples Trust is designed to harness multilateral support to bring security to these communities.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds other coastal areas in Fiji are being fortified with nature-based eco-walls of mangroves, vetiver grass and boulders to protect from coastal erosion.

The Attorney General says they are piloting a Parametric Climate and Disaster Risk Micro-insurance Product which we hope can be scaled up in Fiji and to other small island developing states.

Sayed-Khaiyum participated in a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate convened by the United States Government and facilitated by the United States Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.