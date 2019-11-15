More than 3,000 Fijians benefit from the Namau Water Project

By 2030 every Fijian is expected to have reliable access to safe, drinking water.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while commissioning the Namau Water Treatment Plant in Tailevu.

Bainimarama says the Namau Water Project now supplies to Korovou Town, five of its surrounding villages, three schools and three farming communities.

He says prior to the completion of this over $20m project, Korovou Town suffered an irregular supply of only partially clean water from three minor treatment plants.

Bainimarama adds that this has now changed through the might of modern engineering – including the five-mega litre reservoirs, 21 kilometres of new pipelines and accompanying electrical infrastructure.

“Beyond the 3,800 Fijians whose lives it has already changed for the better, we have already identified 12 new villages, six settlements, seven schools and two more farming communities in Vulagi and Waidalice that can access treated water from here in Namau.”

The Prime Minister says the surrounding communities often relied on water carting adding that this new plant is saving Fiji $50,000 annually in water carting costs alone.

He adds that since this new project began serving communities, water is cleaner, it’s supplied more regularly and the pressure in people’s taps has seen a marked boost.