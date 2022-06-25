More than 3,000 domestic violence cases

3,313 domestic violence cases have been recorded from January to May this year.

This has been revealed by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Community Educator Ilisapeci Veibuli, while speaking at the closing of a wellness and literacy workshop for fourteen female informal waste pickers.

“The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre recorded 3,313 domestic violence cases from January to May this year, this is a 6% increase compared to the same period last year”

Veibuli says they have seen an increase in domestic violence cases in the first five months of this year.

Veibuli says they received an average of 663 domestic violence cases per month, between January and May.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre continues to stress that everyone can do their part by not being bystanders – to not accept domestic violence as a norm.