More than 300 villagers benefit from new foot Bridge

It is the responsibility of the Fijian Government to look after every Fijian irrespective of their beliefs or religious affiliation.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development, Waterways and Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy while opening a foot crossing bridge at Nasesevia Village, Nadroga today.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Reddy says in every community that he goes to he treats that as his own adding that it is the responsibility of the Government to look after every community, village and every area.

The Minister also acknowledged the community and villagers for their patience and believing that the Fijian Government would always be there for them.

More than 300 Fijians including one primary, one secondary and kindergarten school has benefitted from the opening of the foot bridge.