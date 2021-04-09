Home

News

More than 30 marijuana plants uprooted in Kadavu

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
April 12, 2021 5:56 am

The Police Special Response Drug team has uprooted more than thirty green plants confirmed to be marijuana from two farms at Nakaunakoro village in Kadavu.

Two men in their 20’s and 30’s have been charged with one count each of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and will be appearing at the Suva Magistrate Court today.

The PRSU Drug Team upon following old tracks beside this village spotted a farmhouse covered with tarpaulin whereby the accused were found inside.

Article continues after advertisement

Upon checking, officers seized two big pot plants consisting of 30 small green plants confirmed to be marijuana beside the farmhouse, and when questioned, both agreed it belonged to them.

Further interrogation had also resulted in the uprooting of two more green plants from a farm owned by one of them.

Both men were escorted to Suva and will be appearing at the Suva Magistrate Court.

 

 

