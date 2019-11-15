More than 3,000 concessional MSME loan applications assessed

More than 3,000 applications have been assessed for the COVID-19 Concessional Loans for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya has confirmed that 2,339 applications have been approved.

He adds that around 9,000 applications were received with a monetary value of $62 million.

“The assessors are continuing to assess the remaining applications and we hope to complete the entire assessments roughly by the end of September.”

Koya says 43 percent of the applicants were women.

Koya adds the disbursement of loans will be done by the Fiji Revenue Customs Service.