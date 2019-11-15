Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

More than 3,000 concessional MSME loan applications assessed

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 3, 2020 9:53 am
Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya.

More than 3,000 applications have been assessed for the COVID-19 Concessional Loans for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya has confirmed that 2,339 applications have been approved.

He adds that around 9,000 applications were received with a monetary value of $62 million.

Article continues after advertisement

“The assessors are continuing to assess the remaining applications and we hope to complete the entire assessments roughly by the end of September.”

He adds that around 9,000 applications were received with a monetary value of $62 million.

Koya says 43 percent of the applicants were women.

Koya adds the disbursement of loans will be done by the Fiji Revenue Customs Service.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.