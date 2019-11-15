More than 2,000 calls received by Lifeline Fiji in 2019

Lifeline Fiji has received more 2,000 calls for help last year, the youngest caller was a 15-year-old.

Programs Officer Biu Baleiokinawa says they have received more reports of domestic violence in the past year.

Baleiokinawa says all calls of this nature come from many who are at a breaking point and request for counselling.

“As we receive calls we try and identify the need that our help seekers come with. So if it is a case of Domestic violence then the organization we refer it to, is Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre. If it’s involving a child then we refer it to the Child Services Unit at Social Welfare.”

Lifeline Fiji Research Analyst Ana Kaloucava says as a suicide prevention helpline and counseling service their workers try to assist in ways they can prior to referring cases to relevant authorities.

“The total cases that we received is 87 cases, this is not the same number reported as police cases. We receive our own data information and try to see what we can do to try and help.”

Since its establishment of the helpline in 2016, lifeline Fiji has assisted over 15,000 people.