More than 200 children withdrawn from child labour

249 children have been withdrawn from child labour since 2011.

Speaking during the 2022 World Day Against Child Labour, Minister for Employment, Parveen Kumar says these children have been assisted through the Fijian Government’s programs and have returned to school.

Kumar says they are continuing with spot labour inspections to ensure there is no child labor.

“The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations through its Labour Compliance unit has conducted over 2000, on the spot Labour inspections including the child labour checks from August 2021 to May 2022.”

Kumar says this is a direct and most effective way of conducting inspections on child labour.

He says at the same time they are conducting awareness for employers in this area.



Kumar also encouraged parents, guardians, teachers, communities, faith-based leaders, and the public to create open, empowering and safe conversations with children on the area of child protection and child labour.

He adds this will ensure they provide the correct and reliable information to our children for their understanding.

Ten tablets were also donated to students by the International Labour Organziation through the Ministry today.