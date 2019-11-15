More than 1million trees planted in 2020

The Ministry of Forestry is continuing with Fiji’s tree-planting initiative having planted over 1.9 million trees and mangroves.

Minister Osea Naiqamu says in the past 15 months the trees planted have been mapped and the Ministry now has a live dashboard.

Naiqamu stressed that they are continuing to plant trees within the COVID-19 social distancing measures adding that they aim to progress with this in the new fiscal year.

Article continues after advertisement

“My Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports has employed numerous youths to assist in nursery production and tree-planting in the Western Division. Collectively, they helped plant over 100,000 trees in the past four months.”

The Minister for Forestry says with COVID-19 forcing people to change their lifestyles, to re-adjust and recalibrate, people are now re-thinking their way of life.

Naiqamu highlighted that most are turning to backyard gardening and subsistence farming adding that the Ministry of Forestry is continuing its efforts to empower communities to establish and raise fruit trees as well as livelihood trees, which could generate returns in a shorter time.