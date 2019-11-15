More than $1m paid in employment compensation

The Accident Compensation Commission has received 743 applications for workplace injuries and 53 deaths since last year.

Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says they have paid out more than one million dollars in compensation for employment accidents alone.

There has been a drop in employment compensation applications as many Fijians are out of work due to COVID-19.

“We had a gentleman who had his wrist caught in a sugarcane harvester machine and amputated his wrist completely. For employment, we still get injuries from workers in supermarkets”.

Those who you see cutting up your chicken and getting their fingers caught and amputated.

There was also a journalist who was paid $6,000 in compensation for a work-related injury.

“There was a journalist who had their camera and was basically covering the event. The ball hit the journalist and took out a couple of his teeth and so”.

The CEO also clarified the amount payable to each recipient.

“Whether it’s a motor vehicle related or whether it’s an employment-related death or if it’s a school death. And for injuries, the maximum is $150,000. How much someone gets depends on the extent of the injuries”.

With four months left for year to end, the ACCF plans to ramp up its awareness campaigns.