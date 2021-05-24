Home

More than 17,000 new voters

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 11, 2022 12:30 pm
The Fijian Elections Office has registered 17, 354 new voters in the last 43 days. [Source: Fijian Elections Facebook]

The Fijian Elections Office has registered 17, 354 new voters in the last 43 days.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this is a huge achievement for the FEO.

Saneem adds apart from this they recorded 173, 069 new voter engagements.

He says these, 29 were for name changes.

Saneem highlights they have assessed 1029 polling venues so far.

“We have already surpassed our 150,000 target and our new target is 200,000. Although we might fall slightly of that 200,000 – but that would have been our third target”

The new voter registration drive closes on April 13th.

