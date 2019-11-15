More than 17,000 FNPF left with zero balances

The Fiji National Provident Fund says 50,000 of their members are now unemployed and a further 25,000 are on extended leave.

This has been highlighted in their 2020 Annual report which was tabled in parliament this week.

Outgoing Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says since March this year about 1000 employers have closed their shops.

Koroi says the impact of COVID-19 on the informal labour force has been more alarming.

He adds that while the number appear to stabilize, the full effects of the pandemic is yet to be realized.

Koroi says however it is clear that the workers in the tourism related sector are the most affected.

He adds sadly these workers have no mean of income protection.

Koroi also says the there is a also a reduction in contribution rates which has seen a 9.3 percent decline from $651.9 million last year to $591.4 million as the Government reduced the contribution rates from 18percent to 10 percent effective from 1st April this year to 31st December next year.

He says the Fund expects an average monthly contribution of about $23 million until the contribution rate of 18 percent is reinstated.

Koroi says the fund paid out $438.9million driven by retirement, migration, unemployment withdrawals that included COVID-19 related assistance totaling 101,879 applications valued at $55.8 million.

The outgoing CEO also says that low member balance is an ongoing concern.

Koroi says this has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 withdrawal with more than 17,000 members now left with zero balances in their general account.