More than 110,000 Fijians live with disability

Minister for Women Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar is calling on all Fijians to raise awareness on people living with disabilities.

A fun day is being held to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

Akbar says there should be enhanced collaboration between stakeholders to ensure that people with disabilities are respected.

“It is important to understand the rights of persons with disabilities and work together with our disability partners, service providers and stakeholders in addressing issues regarding persons with disabilities.”

The Ministry notes that 113, 595 Fijians live with some form of disabilities.