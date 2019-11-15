More than 105,000 tonnes cane crushed

Over 105,000 tonnes of cane has been crushed since the 2020 season started last month.

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive Graham Clark, says the two Sugar Mills in Labasa and Ba have been able to produce 10, 000 tonnes of sugar.

Clark is hopeful the Lautoka Sugar Mill will begin operation by the end of next week.

The crushing at Lautoka Mill has been delayed due to a boiler issue.

Clark says the FSC is assisting farmers to ensure they are not impacted by the delay in crushing at Lautoka.

“We are helping farmers by sending the cane that has been harvested to the Rarawi Mill so there should be no impact there.”

Clark is optimistic about a good crushing year saying their projections are to crush 1.84 million tonnes of cane and produce 190, 000 tonnes of sugar.