More than 100,000 Fijians benefit from Small Grant Scheme

More than 100,000 Fijians have directly benefitted from the Small Grant Scheme under the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that the Small Grant Scheme has helped fund the completion of 171 projects worth $12.6m from 2018 to date.

Bainimarama highlighted this in a written response to SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu who asked if an update could be provided as to how many community projects had been funded under the Small Grants Scheme from 2018 to date.

He says the scheme has been instrumental in facilitating and satisfying the basic human rights for rural dwellers such as the rights to education, reasonable access to transportation, housing and sanitation, economic participation, adequate food, water and health.

The Prime Minister further explains in his response that the Small Grant Scheme was established to finance small scale community projects submitted to the government for assistance by various communities and organizations in Fiji.

Bainimarama says from January to July 2018 of the 2017/2018 financial year, the Prime Minister’s Office used $6.2m to fund a total of 79 projects.

In the 2018/2019 financial year $5.1m was used to fund a total of 69 projects while in the last financial year $1.3m was used to fund 23 projects.

To date, the Small Grant Scheme funded the completion of 85 education sector projects, 55 community and village projects and 31 other integrated projects.