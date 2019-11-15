More than 100 people sheltering at LDS church

Fijians living in the flood prone areas of Navua were prepared for the Tropical Cyclone Harold and moved to evacuation centres before the heavy rain.

More than 100 people are taking shelter at LDS church in Calia Navua.

A resident of Toguru, John Brown says they started moving out of their homes when the wind speed picked up earlier in the day.

“The wind was very strong at around 11am. I was in my plantation. When the wind picked up then one of the president for our church came and pick us up.”

Four evacuation centres are open in Navua at the moment and more people are now turning up before it gets dark.

Broken power lines and fallen branches are also visible on the road.