More than 100 Fijians selected for British Army

The 2019 British Army recruitment phase ended last month and applications thereafter will be declined.

The Royal British Legion says over a hundred selected candidates from the recruitment last year are now in camp at the ITC Catterick, Northern Yorkshire in the UK.

General Manager, Merewalesi Dewalagilagi says if these Fijian recruits pass their training, they will graduate to then join the British Army.

“Yes, it is confirmed that the recruitment is closed. A lot were devastated, we had phone calls daily still asking on when the recruitment will open again. Only thing that I have the confirmation stating that the recruiting will open again in April. So far it’s closed”.

Fijian recruits’ are among the 1,000 selected candidates from the 53 Commonwealth countries joining the forces every year.

Meanwhile, the 2020 British army recruitment will commence soon.