More than 100 drivers arrested for drunk driving

Police have confirmed that more than one hundred drivers were arrested for drunk driving in the western division last month.

Western Divisional Police Commander Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surend Sami says drivers driving under the influence of liquor continues to be an issue.

As a result, 976 drivers were arrested last year compared to 1038 in 2018.

Sami says all the police stations in the Western Division have breathalyzer machines and people can expect more check points now.

He says all stations also have motorcycles patrolling.

SSP Sami is calling on all drivers to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol especially at this time when the new school year is about to begin.

“Our children will flood the roads next week and we will also have our team looking after the roads. I am calling on all drivers to drive responsibly and not to drink and drive for the sake of our children’s safety.”

The Western Police Chief says his traffic team is on full alert and they won’t hesitate to arrest and charge anyone found drunk driving.