More than 1.3 million tonnes of cane crushed

Despite continued heavy rain last week, the cumulative crush for the three sugar mills to date was four percent higher than the equivalent period in 2019.

The volume of cane crushed by the three mills has reached more than 1.3 million tonnes.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says Labasa mill has been worst affected by the heavy rain, and as a result, the crushed tonnage has slightly fallen when compared to the same period last year.

The Lautoka and Rarawai Mills have crushed two and 11 percent more cane respectively.

The FSC says Mill throughput and performance to date continues to be better than the past two seasons.

The average weekly mill stoppages are 16% lower, driven by a consistent supply of cane, and mill breakdowns are 20% lower when compared to last year.

It says sugar production of 119, 520 tonnes to date has been affected by rain. Last year the figure stood at 125,196 tonnes.

Sugar recoveries measured by the cumulative TCTS remains at 11.2.

The FSC says this is affected by ongoing low cane purity, which is the poorest in three years.

Cane purity has been adversely affected by weather, high extraneous matter in billet cane, and continuing high levels of burnt cane deliveries.

Loading for the final bulk sugar export for 2020 for the UK market will begin in Lautoka on October 24th, with the remainder of the 30,000 tonnes to be loaded in Labasa.

The bulk vessel will depart Fiji by month-end.