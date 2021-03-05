Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

More tests underway on sick students

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 11, 2021 4:46 pm
Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Further investigations are being carried out to ascertain how 35 students of a Suva school fell ill after consuming chocolate during a birthday celebration in their classroom.

It is alleged that the students of Dheenbandhoo Memorial School fell sick after eating chocolate yesterday morning.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, says tests to confirm the cause of how students fell ill is still underway.

Article continues after advertisement

“The ingredients being used and also the wrapping, but again we have to allow the environmental health officers to be able to do that and also the testing needs to happen in terms of the lab until that actually becomes clear than we can’t actually say this is the particular cause.”

Two students remain admitted at the CWM Hospital.

The Police Force is also conducting its own investigation.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.