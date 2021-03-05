More tests underway on sick students

Further investigations are being carried out to ascertain how 35 students of a Suva school fell ill after consuming chocolate during a birthday celebration in their classroom.

It is alleged that the students of Dheenbandhoo Memorial School fell sick after eating chocolate yesterday morning.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, says tests to confirm the cause of how students fell ill is still underway.

“The ingredients being used and also the wrapping, but again we have to allow the environmental health officers to be able to do that and also the testing needs to happen in terms of the lab until that actually becomes clear than we can’t actually say this is the particular cause.”

Two students remain admitted at the CWM Hospital.

The Police Force is also conducting its own investigation.