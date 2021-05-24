More teachers to be sacked over no jab

The Ministry of Education is looking at terminating 344 teachers under the “No Jab No Job policy.”

Education Minister, Premila Kumar confirms 130 teachers have already been given their termination letter.

Kumar says 7622 teachers are now fully vaccinated while 5110 have had their first jab.

“64 teachers will be given their termination letters this week as they have confirmed in writing that they will not get vaccinated. Another 150 teachers have requested time to get exemption certificates from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services. In total, we are looking at 344 teachers who will be terminated under the No Jab No Job policy.”

She adds that for teachers who have received only the first jab, they have been given time to get the second dose.

“There is a timeline and the timeline was already set and they had to get their first jab by 16th August and last jab by October 31st. They have taken their first jab. Now we will see whether they meet the 31st October deadline or not. If they meet the 31st October deadline then its all good, and if they don’t then obviously they are not in line with the law “

She says there are 4387 teachers in Year 12 and 13.

Thirty teachers who are teaching in Years 12 and 13 have decided not to get vaccinated and therefore they were terminated.

The Minister adds they have replaced 24 teachers and six more will be replaced by early next week.

Kumar says they have 35 teachers teaching Year 12 and 13 who are stranded in Viti Levu and have to return to schools in Vanua Levu, and another 30 teachers will need to move from Vanua Levu to Viti Levu.

She says these teachers are now preparing to complete their home quarantine requirements before schools re-open.