More support needed to keep sensitive diseases at bay

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says support from the public is critical as Fiji prepares for the cyclone season.

Speaking to FBC News, Doctor Waqainabete believes some cases of communicable diseases such as leptospirosis, dengue fever, and typhoid can emerge should any disaster strike over the next few months.

He says health officials and community health workers have been urged to beef up their awareness about the risk and severity of such diseases.

Article continues after advertisement



[Places where communicable diseases such as leptospirosis, dengue fever, and typhoid can emerge from]

“Certainly with leptospirosis, because of the awareness that is available. What is important is supporting one another to ensure we keep this at bay. We cannot run away from the fact that we are entering into the cyclone season and these are the challenges that we would face.”

The Minister is reminding Fijians of the need to be aware of the changing weather patterns and brace ourselves for it.