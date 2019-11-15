More support for WOWS Kids Save or Shave Challenge

WOWS Kids Fiji is extending its 2020 Save or Shave Challenge to raise awareness and funds for children with cancer.

A first campaigner for the challenge, Pita Waqavonovono has pledged to raise a $1000 in memory of his mother who died of cancer.

Waqavonovono says he wants to support the lives of children with cancer.

Article continues after advertisement

Another campaigner is Tura Lewai who says he is thankful WOWS Kids has created a platform. Lewai has pledged to raise $3000.

Both Lewai and Waqavonovono have encouraged other Fijians to come on board to help raise funds and give hope to children that continue to live with cancer.