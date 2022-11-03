More superyachts to arrive

[Source: FHTA]

The Port Denarau Marina continues to lead the way forward as a favoured destination for visiting super yachts.

Director Cynthia Rasch says a 51-meter superyacht will visit Fiji this month and will stay during the off-peak season.

She says since the revision in the charter regulations, they have noticed a clear trend in visitor profiles, including a wider age and country range and genuine aspirations to charter.

She highlighted this following the 31st Monaco Yacht Show in September, which was attended by Port Denarau and Tourism Fiji.

The Monaco Yacht Show is an important event for industry executives, which draws close to 35,000 guests and features more than 450 top luxury yachting brands.

The show includes around 115 superyachts, including 40 new models.

Rasch says the event is important for Fiji Yachting as they work to attract superyachts to Fiji and showcase the beauty and facilities that Fiji and the South Pacific have to offer.

She says a significant number of superyachts have indicated that they will include the South Pacific in their travel plans over the next two years.