More super yachts expected to charter Fiji waters

The Port Denarau Marina is expecting an influx of super yachts chartering into Fiji waters following the announcement of an amendment to the Super Yacht Act and the reduction of charter fees.

During the 2022/2023 National Budget, Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced that they are amending the definition of “super yacht” from a minimum length of 24 meters to 18 meters and also reducing charter fees from US $55,000 to $30,000.

This is being done to make Fiji more competitive with other tourist destinations.

Port Denarau Marina Chief Executive, Cynthia Rasch says the yachting industry has been lobbying for changes in the Superyacht Act for years.

She believes that this change will attract more vessels with longer stays and will not impinge on the local market offering.

“As this news of regulatory changes has gone out internationally, we expect a big event in terms of charter boaters now being interested in having vessels to look our way and the right size of the vessel, and we should see an influx, hopefully, if not this season, then next season coming ahead, but we have already had a number of interest coming into charter in Fiji.”

Rasch says the industry is grateful that their submission was approved in the budget.