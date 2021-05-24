More services for Ba Hospital by June

Aspen Medical is hoping to provide more services at the new Ba Hospital soon.

Chief Executive Annette Owttrim says the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have delayed freight services, halting the delivery of some equipment required by the hospital.

Owttrim says the target is to get this multimillion-dollar Ba hospital into full operation by the end of June.

Article continues after advertisement

“So, we will be taking a lot of surgery from here and also Lautoka hospital. We are also hoping to open some dialysis chairs once we can do some renovations there and expand that for those services and once we get this operating theatre-going we will have a fully functional CCSD that will be of international standards.”

She says transitioning into the Ba and Lautoka hospitals has also not been an easy task, but the support from key stakeholders has made it smooth.

The members of the Ba Chamber of Commerce were also given a tour of the facility today and praised the public-private partnership.